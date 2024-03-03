Mutual Advisors LLC Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC increased its position in shares of Ventas by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ventas by 86.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $44.00 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTR. Bank of America upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

