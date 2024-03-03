Mutual Advisors LLC Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 500,913 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,436,000 after acquiring an additional 91,505 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 112.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 666,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,033,000 after acquiring an additional 353,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,986,000 after acquiring an additional 178,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,504,000.

FTXN opened at $29.55 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $31.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

