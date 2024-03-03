Mutual Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,500,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,636,000 after acquiring an additional 547,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,868,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,866,000 after buying an additional 1,004,133 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Hormel Foods by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,472,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,844,000 after buying an additional 539,227 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hormel Foods by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,529,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,966,000 after buying an additional 218,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hormel Foods by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,014,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,734,000 after buying an additional 165,563 shares in the last quarter. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $33.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Hormel Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $28.51 and a 1 year high of $42.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.27.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

