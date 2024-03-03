Mutual Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $154.10 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $158.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $151.07 and a 200-day moving average of $142.84.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

