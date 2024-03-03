Mutual Advisors LLC Has $350,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,652 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of GSK by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GSK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.37. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $42.69.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. GSK had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 52.25%. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK Profile

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

