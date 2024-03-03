Mutual Advisors LLC Has $374,000 Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.47. The firm has a market cap of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

