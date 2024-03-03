Mutual Advisors LLC Has $404,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of POCT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,451,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,714,000 after purchasing an additional 23,277 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 108.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 676,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after purchasing an additional 352,466 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.0% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 606,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,313,000 after purchasing an additional 60,019 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 5.7% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 361,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,287,000 after purchasing an additional 19,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 286,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Performance

Shares of POCT opened at $37.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.06 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.19.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

