Mutual Advisors LLC Has $415,000 Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMC. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 64.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $88.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.66. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.