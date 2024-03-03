Mutual Advisors LLC Has $416,000 Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys Price Performance

QLYS stock opened at $167.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $182.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.69. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Activity

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,344,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,300 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QLYS

About Qualys

(Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.