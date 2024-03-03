Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,922 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter worth $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

NYSE CCL opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.32 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

