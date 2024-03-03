Mutual Advisors LLC Increases Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the second quarter valued at about $495,973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $340,672,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 56.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,597,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $743,663,000 after buying an additional 3,102,119 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after buying an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

DFS stock opened at $120.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.52. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.24%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.89%.

Insider Activity at Discover Financial Services

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Discover Financial Services Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

