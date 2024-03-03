Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Mutual Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IIPR. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.67.

Shares of NYSE IIPR opened at $98.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.22, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.36 and a twelve month high of $105.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.17%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

