Mutual Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of COMT stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $24.14 and a 12 month high of $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.51 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.302 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 5.11%. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -62.80%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

