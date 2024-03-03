Mutual Advisors LLC Makes New $263,000 Investment in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 695 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Watsco by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $394.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $383.59. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.05 and a 52 week high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were paid a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.00.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

