Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 2,044 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in CSX by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 102,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.24.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $38.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

