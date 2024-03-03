Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 342 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS:PAUG opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

