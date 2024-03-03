Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 588 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $412,120,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $225,800,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 98.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,056,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,624 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at $69,092,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 7,376.3% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 531,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,534,000 after acquiring an additional 524,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,276. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $87.00 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $68.75 and a twelve month high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

