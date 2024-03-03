Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 18,603.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,992,000 after acquiring an additional 883,870 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,435,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after buying an additional 650,217 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,246,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,194,000 after buying an additional 481,015 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,883,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,426,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares during the period.

Shares of QQQM stock opened at $183.48 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $117.35 and a 52 week high of $183.84. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.3807 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

