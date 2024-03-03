Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,370 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth about $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,149,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,851,648,000 after buying an additional 2,309,835 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,818,000 after buying an additional 1,289,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 176.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,743,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,347,000 after buying an additional 1,111,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.67.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TEL opened at $143.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $146.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 20.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

