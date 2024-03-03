Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,314 Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Sunoco during the first quarter valued at about $7,314,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 56.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 350,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,171,000 after buying an additional 126,626 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after buying an additional 124,362 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 138.3% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 172,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,434,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Sunoco Stock Performance

Shares of SUN opened at $61.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Sunoco LP has a one year low of $40.81 and a one year high of $63.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($2.46). Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $416,662.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on Sunoco from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sunoco from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Sunoco from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.71.

Read Our Latest Report on Sunoco

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.