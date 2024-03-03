Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,222,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,112,000 after acquiring an additional 115,132 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Block by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Block by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,373,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 190,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Block from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total transaction of $294,666.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares in the company, valued at $16,518,829.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 150,429 shares of company stock worth $9,990,913. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Block stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 466.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 2.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.71. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $83.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.