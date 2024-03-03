Mutual Advisors LLC Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Synopsys

Synopsys Trading Up 3.1 %

SNPS stock opened at $591.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $350.58 and a 52 week high of $629.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $535.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $505.96.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.