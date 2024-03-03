Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,476,000 after acquiring an additional 55,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,336,000.

VOX opened at $128.64 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

