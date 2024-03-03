Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 1,532 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 7.9% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 83,180,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,134,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104,447 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 38.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,825,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,534,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,138,000 after acquiring an additional 386,968 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.6 %

CARR opened at $56.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.73. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.67 and its 200 day moving average is $54.29. The stock has a market cap of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.40.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 27.19%. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 48.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CARR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Kevin J. O’connor sold 26,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total transaction of $1,427,647.27. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,282.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares in the company, valued at $5,214,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 397,590 shares of company stock worth $21,586,315 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.