Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLTL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,417,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,503,000 after acquiring an additional 593,649 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,374,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 331,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,966,000 after acquiring an additional 199,702 shares during the last quarter. AWM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 369,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,972,000 after acquiring an additional 159,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,978,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

CLTL opened at $105.51 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.57. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1 year low of $104.81 and a 1 year high of $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

