Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 302 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 19.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,059,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $325,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in ABM Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,591,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,824,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,931,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,808,000 after purchasing an additional 268,099 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,836,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,527,000 after purchasing an additional 38,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in ABM Industries by 353.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,396,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,389 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $288,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,629.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 9,766 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $471,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,472.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 6,341 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $288,515.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,629.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,010,213 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on ABM Industries from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on ABM

ABM Industries Price Performance

Shares of ABM stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.10.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

ABM Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.