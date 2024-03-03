Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 380 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Mutual Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,583 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,478,747 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $856,426,000 after acquiring an additional 494,939 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 9,735.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,239,273 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $243,140,000 after buying an additional 2,216,506 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,489 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $261,933,000 after buying an additional 289,165 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,300,990 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $171,978,000 after buying an additional 295,239 shares during the period. Finally, HS Management Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,115,268 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $121,096,000 after buying an additional 221,300 shares during the period. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.19.

NYSE DKS opened at $181.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.19. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $181.30.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

