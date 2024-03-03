Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 5,765 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,765 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 5,065,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,200 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 195,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 144,370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,317,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 791,318 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 450.9% during the 3rd quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 339,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 278,269 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MPW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $4.38 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $4.87.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

