Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $306,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,586 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 14.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,235,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $102,833,000 after acquiring an additional 544,588 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 288,191 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 19,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 31.0% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 744,687 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 176,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Rivian Automotive from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.73.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $10.05 and a one year high of $28.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average is $18.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $47,725.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

