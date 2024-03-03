Mutual Advisors LLC Takes $369,000 Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 746.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFIV opened at $49.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.03. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $49.61.

About SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

