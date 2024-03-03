Mutual Advisors LLC Takes Position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS)

Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF (NYSEARCA:DMBS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in DoubleLine Mortgage ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,867,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,813,000 after buying an additional 46,336 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Price Performance

Shares of DoubleLine Mortgage ETF stock opened at $48.48 on Friday. DoubleLine Mortgage ETF has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $50.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92.

DoubleLine Mortgage ETF Company Profile

The Doubleline Etf Trust – Mortgage ETF (DMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of investment grade residential mortgage-backed securities of any maturity. The fund seeks to outperform the Bloomberg US Mortgage-Backed Securities Index DMBS was launched on Mar 31, 2023 and is managed by DoubleLine.

