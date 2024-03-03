MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) PT Raised to $185.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $168.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MYRG. Sidoti downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on MYR Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MYR Group in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.00.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MYR Group

MYR Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $166.28 on Friday. MYR Group has a fifty-two week low of $110.87 and a fifty-two week high of $172.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.76 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that MYR Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in MYR Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 585.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MYR Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and limited gas construction services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.