National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$110.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$103.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$107.08.

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NA

National Bank of Canada Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NA stock opened at C$106.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$102.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$95.62. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$84.27 and a twelve month high of C$108.17.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 34.15%. Equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5939505 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Bank of Canada

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.