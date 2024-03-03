National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 84.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of National Grid by 57.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in National Grid by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in National Grid by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $66.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $74.48.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Grid presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,201.67.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

