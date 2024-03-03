Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 2,436 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.05% of Repligen worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RGEN. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the third quarter worth $87,475,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth $76,155,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Repligen by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,703,000 after purchasing an additional 267,436 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Repligen by 141.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 449,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,585,000 after purchasing an additional 263,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Repligen during the third quarter valued at $41,540,000. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $193,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,892,409.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bylund sold 4,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.08, for a total value of $866,203.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Repligen from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.70.

Repligen Price Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $195.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.56, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.03. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $188.56 and its 200 day moving average is $168.53.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The company had revenue of $155.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.38 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Repligen Company Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

