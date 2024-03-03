Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 25,743 Shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,743 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.16% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.6% during the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 926,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,263,000 after purchasing an additional 232,901 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,930,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,455 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the second quarter worth approximately $22,432,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 104.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 107,224 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 43.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 769,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Maravai LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Maravai LifeSciences Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.25. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Articles

