Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of RH worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in RH by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total value of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,523 shares of company stock worth $25,770,327 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on RH from $345.00 to $309.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $365.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of RH from $335.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.00.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $277.63 on Friday. RH has a 1 year low of $207.26 and a 1 year high of $406.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.77.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($1.36). RH had a return on equity of 81.84% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $751.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RH will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

