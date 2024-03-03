Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,213 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Sonoco Products worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $34,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Price Performance

Shares of SON stock opened at $56.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.43. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $114,306.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 10,500 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $604,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,456 shares in the company, valued at $774,123.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Russell K. Grissett sold 2,039 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $114,306.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,047.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

