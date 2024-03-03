Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,795 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STLA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Stellantis in the third quarter worth approximately $5,305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Stellantis by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,751,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,671,000 after purchasing an additional 185,487 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Stellantis by 70.0% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 713,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 293,737 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Stellantis by 51.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,284,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,577,000 after purchasing an additional 434,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Stellantis by 140.1% during the third quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 182,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 106,583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $26.49 on Friday. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $26.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.07.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STLA. HSBC cut shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.85.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

