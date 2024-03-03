Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,599 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.21% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 2.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,306,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 29,858 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 42.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 50,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 14,894 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 91.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 86,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 41,483 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter worth $12,689,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 78.3% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 569,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 250,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EQC opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.24. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $17.93 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

