Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 128.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,600,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 409.8% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 335,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,135,000 after purchasing an additional 269,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQR. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.68.

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EQR opened at $60.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.71. The company has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $52.57 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.45%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 1,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $97,405.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,479.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,280 shares of company stock worth $1,646,835 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.