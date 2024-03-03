Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of L. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $74.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.97%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,612 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,207. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

