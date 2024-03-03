Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 14,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $72.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $72.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.53.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.25%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

