Natixis Advisors L.P. Boosts Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.06% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.5% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:SKX opened at $62.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average of $55.13. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.56 and a 52 week high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total value of $784,157.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,196,270.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 67,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total value of $3,899,859.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,183,107.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 12,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $784,157.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,196,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 185,566 shares of company stock worth $10,799,585 in the last three months. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

