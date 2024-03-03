Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 1,597 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,648 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.15% of Amedisys worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,896,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $671,378,000 after purchasing an additional 138,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 237,160 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,041,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,977,000 after purchasing an additional 38,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

AMED opened at $93.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.65. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.36 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $570.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.43.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

