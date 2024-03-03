Natixis Advisors L.P. Buys 4,704 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,140 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of SouthState worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,170,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,434,000 after purchasing an additional 243,709 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,205,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,235,000 after purchasing an additional 290,494 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,703,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,666,000 after purchasing an additional 300,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,884,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,309,000 after purchasing an additional 35,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,747 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.81. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.13. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $419.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.08 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (up previously from $96.00) on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.83.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

