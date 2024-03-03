Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 210.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 33.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a PE ratio of 55.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.25 and a 200 day moving average of $112.43. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $71.36 and a 52 week high of $139.48.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

