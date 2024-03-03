Natixis Advisors L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $40,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,102,388. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $119.62 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $120.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.62 and its 200-day moving average is $100.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

