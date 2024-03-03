Natixis Advisors L.P. Decreases Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,402 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.41% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 96.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1,086.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 397.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $21.35 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $18.65 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.17.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

