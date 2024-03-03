Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Holdings in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,721 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Haleon were worth $3,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Haleon by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Haleon by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haleon during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.49 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.26.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

